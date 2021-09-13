Ethic Inc. Acquires 7,084 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

