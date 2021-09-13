Ethic Inc. Buys 1,784 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $357.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.21.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.