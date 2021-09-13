Ethic Inc. Buys 6,225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $441.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

