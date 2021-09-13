Ethic Inc. Buys 8,018 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.24 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

