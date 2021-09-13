Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $741.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $734.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.