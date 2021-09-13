Ethic Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.87 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

