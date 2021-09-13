Ethic Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.