Ethic Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $215.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

