Ethic Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

