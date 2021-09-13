Ethic Inc. Has $9.56 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $407.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.12. The company has a market capitalization of $383.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

