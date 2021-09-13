Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.30.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

