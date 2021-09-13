Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $59.30 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

