Ethic Inc. Purchases 18,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $22,200,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.