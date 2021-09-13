Ethic Inc. Purchases 27,102 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 6,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 483,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.