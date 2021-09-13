Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $664.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $316.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

