ETHPlus Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $6,548.90 and $50.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

ETHPlus Profile

ETHP is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

ETHPlus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.