Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,659.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $630,181.66 and approximately $120,659.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.39 or 0.00752802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001538 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.01205762 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,052,529 coins and its circulating supply is 7,962,355 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.