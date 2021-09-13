eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 3,209,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,256,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.43. The company has a market cap of £10.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Enraght-Moony bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

