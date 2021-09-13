EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Hits $447,659.47

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. EventChain has a market cap of $447,659.47 and $17,946.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00151825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00738703 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.