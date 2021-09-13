Everest (ID) Market Cap Achieves $40.00 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $163,538.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00122653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.92 or 1.00097951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.01 or 0.07177368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.00907035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.