Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.31% of Everest Re Group worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE opened at $255.34 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

