EveriToken Hits Market Capitalization of $81,763.01 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveriToken has a market cap of $81,763.01 and $189.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

