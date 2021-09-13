Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $58,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

