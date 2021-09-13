Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Down 0.8%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 113,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,963,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of £16.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.