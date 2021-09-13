EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $17,528.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

