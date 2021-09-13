Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 23,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,258. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $454.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

