Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Down 1.4%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16. 26,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 319,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

