Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Down 1.4%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16. 26,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 319,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
