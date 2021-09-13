Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 13,087 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

