Exeedme (XED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and $1.22 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00120967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00173363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,070.16 or 0.99777960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07164458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00888453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

