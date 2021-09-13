Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Exelon by 170.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exelon by 97.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

