ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ExlService worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $121.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

