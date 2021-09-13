Extra Space Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,357. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $194.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

