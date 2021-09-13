extraDNA Price Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $526,833.49 and $164,194.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,290.59 or 1.00111844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00853659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.17 or 0.00444679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00301420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00071473 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

