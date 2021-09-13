Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Extreme Networks worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 163,489 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

