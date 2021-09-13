Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is First Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.33. 1,002,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

