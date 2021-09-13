Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 922,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,477,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,176,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 117,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $53.98 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

