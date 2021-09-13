Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Down 11%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) traded down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.39. 648,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 160,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $93,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $299,276. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eyenovia by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

