EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.01. 88,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 246,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several research firms recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

The firm has a market cap of $287.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

