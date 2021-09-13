EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.01. 88,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 246,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Several research firms recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.
The firm has a market cap of $287.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
