Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB stock opened at $378.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.