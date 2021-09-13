Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $167,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.58. 321,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

