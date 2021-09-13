Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Achieves $3.82 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $612.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

