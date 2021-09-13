Falconswap Price Tops $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $148,502.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00151439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00734089 BTC.

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

