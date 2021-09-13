Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.98 on Monday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 355.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 36,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

