Fear NFTs (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

