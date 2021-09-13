Fear Price Tops $0.85 (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.