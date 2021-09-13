Feathercoin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $16,594.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

