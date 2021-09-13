Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,200.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGM opened at $98.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

