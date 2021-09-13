Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Ferro worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,643,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares during the period.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.