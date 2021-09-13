Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

NYSE FIS opened at $123.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 884.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

