Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,222 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,977. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

